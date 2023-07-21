Is The Cheesecake Factory's Iconic Brown Bread Unlimited?

The most obvious reason to dine at The Cheesecake Factory is to indulge in a slice of cheesecake, but the restaurant chain is arguably just as famous for its brown bread. Before you even get the chance to browse the extremely long menu, a server will bring over a basket of bread rolls for you to chow down on.

The Cheesecake Factory's brown bread has been a staple at the restaurant since it first opened in 1978, and it's so beloved by customers that in 2018, it was brought to grocery stores so that people could enjoy it at home. The rolls retail for about $3, but you'll get a much better deal if you enjoy them in one of the actual restaurants. That's because the brown bread is both free and unlimited when you dine in.

If you've eaten at The Cheesecake Factory before, you'll also notice that you might not even have to ask for more bread. Instead, the basket is refilled like clockwork throughout your meal.