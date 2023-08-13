The Story Behind The Cheesecake Factory's Truly Unique Decor

Ahh, The Cheesecake Factory, where you can take an international visitor to perhaps best represent the totality of American excess. It's probably best known for its absurdly long menu (which is a deliberate marketing tactic), but it's also a family-owned business that started as a literal factory for making cheesecakes. Compared to most American sit-down chains, the place definitely has a reputation for quality.

But there's one other thing The Cheesecake Factory is known for: Its wacky as-heck decor. While other restaurants typically go for a simple theme that reflects the brand itself (kitsch for TGI Friday's, quick Italian for Olive Garden, Australian for Outback Steakhouse), The Cheesecake Factory tends to feature sweeping columns, palm trees, and wood paneling in every location. If your instinct is, "What do any of those things have to do with cheesecake," the answer is absolutely nothing. It turns out they were just items their designer and the CEO thought were cool.