The Cheesecake Factory Hack For Building Your Own Buffalo Mac And Cheese
The Cheesecake Factory started as a family business and is now one of the most successful upscale casual dining restaurants in the U.S., with over 200 locations across the country and a menu jam-packed with items almost all made from scratch in-house. As it turns out, the fact that the Cheesecake Factory makes its recipes from scratch offers customers more benefits than just delicious, fresh-tasting food. In fact, according to a Cheesecake Factory employee on Reddit, making food from scratch makes the Cheesecake Factory's menu more "modifiable" than those of other restaurants.
This can be seen in the many fun Cheesecake Factory secret menu items posted online, like this TikTok hack for making an amazingly gooey and flavorful Buffalo mac and cheese. Buffalo mac and cheese is not officially on the Cheesecake Factory's menu. However, if you follow this hack, you can easily order the dish by substituting a few sides and requesting a cup of buffalo sauce. This trick is so good that even the Cheesecake Factory's official TikTok account approved the idea, commenting on the video asking the creator if they're a "genius." So, how can you order the Cheesecake Factory's Buffalo mac and cheese for yourself?
How to order your own Buffalo mac and cheese at the Cheesecake Factory
According to TikTok, the key is to order the Chicken Littles and substitute the sides of mashed potatoes and corn for mac and cheese to get Buffalo mac and cheese. Then, once you have your main order, request a side of Buffalo sauce. When your meal arrives, some assembly is required. First, cut up the chicken tenders into small pieces and scatter them on top of the mac and cheese dish, then drizzle the Buffalo sauce on top. Then, stir up the mac and cheese for a gooey and delightful crispy Buffalo chicken mac dish.
@how.kev.eats
Cheesecake Factory Hack: Buffalo Mac n Cheese #cheesecakefactory #foodie #foodhack #hack #food #foodfam #buffalomacncheese #buffalo #macncheese
But how much will this creation end up costing you? According to the video, the side of Buffalo sauce is free, so all you need to worry about is the Chicken Littles, which cost $19.50, and the side of mac and cheese, which will set you back around $8.95. If you order online, there is no option of substituting the mashed potatoes and corn for the mac and cheese, so your order will cost close to $30. However, if you dine in-house, depending on the restaurant's discretion, you may be allowed to swap the sides for no extra charge and spend $19.50 for your plate of Buffalo mac.
Other ways to hit that cheesy Buffalo craving at the Cheesecake Factory
Besides the Chicken Littles plus a side of mac idea, there are plenty of other ways to use the customizability of the Cheesecake Factory menu to make a cheesy, Buffalo-y plate of deliciousness. The first and most straightforward way is to order the fried mac and cheese balls appetizer and swap the marinara sauce for Buffalo sauce. This will cost around $16 and is the perfect shareable appetizer for a group of Buffalo mac and cheese fans.
Another option is to order a plate of Buffalo chicken strips or chicken wings with a side of mac and cheese and then mix the two dishes for a Buffalo mac combo that will cost around $25. The Buffalo chicken strips and wings also come with a side of blue cheese dressing, which you can either swap for more Buffalo sauce or keep to make an even more flavor-packed Buffalo and blue cheese chicken mac and cheese.