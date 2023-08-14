The Cheesecake Factory Hack For Building Your Own Buffalo Mac And Cheese

The Cheesecake Factory started as a family business and is now one of the most successful upscale casual dining restaurants in the U.S., with over 200 locations across the country and a menu jam-packed with items almost all made from scratch in-house. As it turns out, the fact that the Cheesecake Factory makes its recipes from scratch offers customers more benefits than just delicious, fresh-tasting food. In fact, according to a Cheesecake Factory employee on Reddit, making food from scratch makes the Cheesecake Factory's menu more "modifiable" than those of other restaurants.

This can be seen in the many fun Cheesecake Factory secret menu items posted online, like this TikTok hack for making an amazingly gooey and flavorful Buffalo mac and cheese. Buffalo mac and cheese is not officially on the Cheesecake Factory's menu. However, if you follow this hack, you can easily order the dish by substituting a few sides and requesting a cup of buffalo sauce. This trick is so good that even the Cheesecake Factory's official TikTok account approved the idea, commenting on the video asking the creator if they're a "genius." So, how can you order the Cheesecake Factory's Buffalo mac and cheese for yourself?