The Secret To Getting Served Faster At The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is a pretty popular place to eat. With a wide menu appealing to various tastes — the chain has an incredible 250 menu items to choose from — it's no wonder that people like to get their grub on at the restaurant for many occasions. Of course, with popularity comes crowds, with crowds comes a full restaurant, and a full restaurant means long waiting times. Let's put it like this: You're not going to be in and out of your local Cheesecake Factory on a busy night.

But there is a way that you can get served faster at The Cheesecake Factory. To spend less time waiting for your food, all you have to do is skip the tables and booths and go directly for the bar. You don't need to order any drinks (unless you think it will help the time go by faster). All you need to do is simply get the regular menu and order off that while you're sitting at the bar, the same as you would sitting at a table. You'll notice that your food will be brought out to you faster than it would have been if you were sitting in the dining area.

Why is that? What exactly is it about the bar that makes you get your food faster? The answer lies within how the bar of the restaurant — and any restaurant — is designed to operate.