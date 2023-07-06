Seriously, Why Is The Cheesecake Factory's Menu So Long?

Maybe it shouldn't be surprising that The Cheesecake Factory set out to create a ridiculously long menu, but how can something like that be a marketing boon? Simple: no other chain restaurant is doing it.

The Cheesecake Factory doesn't just want people talking about its menu length; it needs it. The menu length is deliberately intended to be a conversation starter. It's not just that customers are supposed to talk about it while they're there; The Cheesecake Factory's goal is to get them talking to potential new customers outside the restaurant, too. It gives them a strong brand identity beyond just cheesecake, bringing in customers (even if only to see how crazy the menu can get). It also keeps marketing costs down; since people are already talking about the company, they only need to spend 0.2% of sales on marketing — a figure that ranks roughly 1,800 times lower than that spent by Darden Restaurants (the parent company of Olive Garden and Red Lobster).

The company also keeps things fresh by updating the menu twice a year. Memorizing that many dishes can't be fun for the company's employees, but as those sales numbers indicate, it certainly works to get people to show up.