The Unexpected Ingredient Hiding In KFC's Coleslaw
Fried chicken and coleslaw are a natural pairing, as evidenced by the many fried chicken sandwiches that feature tangy cabbage slaw as a topping. We're not entirely partial to KFC's version of coleslaw compared to its other sides because we find it lacking when stacked up against other slaws, but we still find it enjoyable as a fresh veggie side. If you look at its ingredients and compare it to other slaws on our list of 13 types of coleslaw, it's pretty obviously a classic creamy style, with vinegar, oil, and eggs being a main component of the dressing to create a mayonnaise base.
However, the one ingredient in KFC's version that jumped out at us as a deviation from a classic coleslaw is the rarely seen corn vinegar. The use of the vinegar is smart — it's a way to add some subtly sweet flavor to the side without adding much in the way of calories. Apple cider and distilled vinegars are also there providing some tartness, but those are commonly seen in the popular cabbage side.
What is corn vinegar?
You can make vinegar out of anything that contains sugars, and corn vinegar is no different, as it's just fermented corn water. Both the kernels and the cob are used in the production of the corn vinegar, so little goes to waste. Vinegar is very simple to prepare if you have the time to let it sit. You can easily make vinegar with leftover wine if you want to start learning how to make your own at home.
Whether you buy it or make it, corn vinegar is a versatile ingredient. You can use it when making a vinaigrette to give your salad a sweet corn flavor that complements the other vegetables. If you're making fridge pickles, it is a great addition to bring more sweetness to the brine. For any baking that calls for vinegar, like the surprisingly delicious vinegar pie, you could easily use corn instead of apple cider or distilled vinegar. Really, if you love corn, it's a great ingredient to experiment with!