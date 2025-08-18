The Unexpected Ingredient Hiding In KFC's Coleslaw

Fried chicken and coleslaw are a natural pairing, as evidenced by the many fried chicken sandwiches that feature tangy cabbage slaw as a topping. We're not entirely partial to KFC's version of coleslaw compared to its other sides because we find it lacking when stacked up against other slaws, but we still find it enjoyable as a fresh veggie side. If you look at its ingredients and compare it to other slaws on our list of 13 types of coleslaw, it's pretty obviously a classic creamy style, with vinegar, oil, and eggs being a main component of the dressing to create a mayonnaise base.

However, the one ingredient in KFC's version that jumped out at us as a deviation from a classic coleslaw is the rarely seen corn vinegar. The use of the vinegar is smart — it's a way to add some subtly sweet flavor to the side without adding much in the way of calories. Apple cider and distilled vinegars are also there providing some tartness, but those are commonly seen in the popular cabbage side.