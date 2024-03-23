13 Types Of Coleslaw And What Makes Them Different

Coleslaw is a salad that virtually everyone loves. This simple yet delicious combination of shredded vegetables and dressing has been around in various forms since the Roman period but found its footing when its modern form was perfected in the Netherlands. Dutch koolsla, which translates to "cabbage salad," forms the basis of the coleslaw that we know and love today, and when the recipe made its way to the United States, it quickly gained a foothold as the perfect accompaniment to barbecued meats.

The beauty of coleslaw, whether you see it as a salad or condiment, is how versatile it is. While it's traditionally made with a combination of thinly sliced cabbage, carrots, and onions, with a mayonnaise-based dressing tying it all together, it lends itself to a mammoth variety of tweaks and recipe changes. As coleslaw has developed in communities around America (and around the world), local influences have resulted in dozens of coleslaws specially designed to complement the unique tastes of the folks who championed them. We made it our mission to find as many different coleslaw types as we could, so you could try something new, and maybe even find your new favorite recipe.