Refrigerator Pickles Are The Tasty Snack Anyone Can Make. Here's How It Works

Pickles might not be everyone's favorite pick, but they're the go-to for many who feel these ancient preparations help pickle their life (couldn't resist the pun). Pickling has been around for thousands of years — since 2400 B.C., to be precise, and was primarily used for preserving food. Preparing these zingy little guys doesn't have to be elaborate. While fermented pickles — which develop acidity naturally through bacterial action — can take weeks, even months, to be ready for consumption, some pickles can be ready to eat in as little as a day. These refrigerator pickles work a little differently and don't need too many ingredients. You'll just need to stir up a simple brine made with plenty of vinegar and, depending on what you're aiming for, a few spices to give them the taste and tang you're after.

Vinegar is the primary ingredient for quick pickles; it not only helps with preservation, but the acetic acid also inhibits spoilage-causing microorganisms. Refrigeration, on the other hand, slows down any remaining enzyme activity, helping the pickles stay crisp and preventing them from developing mold and yeast. If you're just diving into the world of pickles, you might want to check out our ultimate guide to pickles to familiarize yourself with this time-tested (and surprisingly scientific) technique.