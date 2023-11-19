Can You Really Make Homemade Vinegar From Leftover Wine?

If you've ever taken a swig of wine left in an open bottle from a dinner or party the night before, you've probably had an unpleasantly sour surprise. The wine has gone bad, but it's on its way to becoming another culinary treasure: vinegar.

With a bit of patience, you really can make vinegar from leftover wine at home, and no wonder, given the French "vinaigre" comes from "vin aigre," meaning sour wine. The easiest way is to leave an open bottle of wine well alone, letting nature, and oxygen, take their course. Just keep it at a warmish temperature — somewhere between 70 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit is ideal — with some cheesecloth or muslin over the top of the bottle to keep any insects out while letting oxygen in, and the wine will begin to ferment.

This is the work of acetobacter aceti, a naturally occurring bacteria that converts alcohol to acetic acid. But as fermentation scientist Dr. Johnny Drain explains in an interview with Liquor.com, "You can allow your wines to oxidize/acidify [become more acidic] spontaneously, but that can be a little haphazard." To take more control of the process, add a small amount of either raw vinegar or unpasteurized vinegar to your wine. This will speed things along, as well as give more repeatable results on your journey into the myriad different types of vinegar you can make at home.