What Exactly Is Vinegar Pie And How Does It Taste?

The first publication of a vinegar pie recipe can be traced back to Colorado at the start of the 20th century. It was published in the Leadville Herald Tribune in May of 1905, though the recipe probably dates back as far as the mid-19th century. It appears to be American in origin, and is most likely the result of desperate times meeting desperate measures and resulting in a tasty revelation. As the original recipe suggests, the pie filling is meant to become custard-like in texture, and relies on flour, eggs, and butter for the body of the filling.

There are so many types of vinegar, so which is best for pie? Again, it really depends on what you've got on hand. It was likely the case that people in Colorado at the time this recipe was published were using apple cider vinegar, as it was common practice to save fruit scraps and make vinegar with them. White vinegar can be used if that's what you have in your pantry, but historically, white vinegar is a byproduct of alcohol production, so it was likely unavailable in a typical household from this particular time period.