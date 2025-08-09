6 Trader Joe's Food Prices That Actually Beat Aldi's
Aldi and Trader Joe's are two of the greatest supermarkets for shoppers on a budget that we have. Both have consistently lower prices than most other chains, and both have fun international items. Happily, though, the two are not carbon copies of each other. They're both useful stores for different reasons. Aldi will sell you a literal sack of potatoes for essentially pocket change, whereas Trader Joe's stocks some of the best pre-made frozen meals that you've ever had.
All of that said, Aldi is the cheapest grocery store in America. Can Trader Joe's really compete with that? Well, not only are there plenty of Trader Joe's products under five bucks, there are some deals that are flat-out better than Aldi. We compared prices across both supermarkets to see what items you might want to pick up at TJ's instead of Aldi. We also have a couple of takeaways about the two stores's offerings. With the caveat that grocery prices change frequently and vary based on location, here's what we found.
Baby carrots
Baby carrots are a great way to get a serving of veggies in at lunch. They're also a delicious snack when paired with french onion or spinach dip. At Aldi, baby carrots are $1.19 for 16 ounces, or 50 cents per ounce. At Trader Joe's, baby carrots are $1.99 for 24 ounces, or seven cents per ounce. That's a significant difference in both volume and per unit price.
Obviously, whether you want a 16- or 24-ounce bag of baby carrots depends on how many people in your house are going to be chowing down on those carrots. Unlike regular carrots, which still have a protective outer layer of skin, baby carrots are peeled before packaging. This makes for a convenient snack, yes, but also means that baby carrots don't last quite as long. You can prolong the veggies' fridge life, though. Have you ever wondered why baby carrots are always wet? That's the carrot company, keeping the product fresh for you in the store, and you can adapt this technique for yourself. Simply wash the peeled carrots, put them in an airtight container, and cover them in water. You'll have to change the water every four or five days, but this method should keep your carrots fresh for around three weeks.
Extra virgin olive oil
It's hard to think about extra virgin olive oil — EVOO, for those in the know — without craving a saucer full of the stuff, plus an herb mixture, plus a huge loaf of bread to tear off chunks and dip. At Aldi, a 16.9-ounce bottle of Premium Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil goes for $11.55, or 68 cents per ounce. At Trader Joe's, a 33.8-ounce bottle of extra virgin olive oil costs $10.99, or 33 cents per ounce. Here's a bonus price check for you: a 9.5-ounce baguette at Aldi is $2.05, or 22 cents per ounce. On the other hand, an 11.5-ounce ciabatta baguette at Trader Joe's is $1.99, or 17 cents per ounce. Looks like the Italian dinner night appetizers are coming from TJ's.
As opposed to regular olive oil, which is more neutral-flavored, extra virgin olive oil has a more floral, sometimes fruity quality. It's best used in salad dressings or as a finishing oil, so that you can really savor those flavors. That said, the smoke point for extra virgin olive oil ranges from 350 to 410 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning you can do a little light sauté with the stuff. You can even fry eggs in EVOO, if you're gentle enough.
Olive oil
What a wonder regular olive oil is. It imparts great taste while standing up to high heat. Most of the best-smelling dinners start with a base coating of olive oil in the pan. You're going to be using regular olive oil in most meals. With that in mind, it makes sense to want to get the most possible bang for your buck when you shop for the stuff. At Aldi, a 16.9-ounce bottle of olive oil will run you $6.45, or 38 cents per ounce. At Trader Joe's, a 33.8-ounce bottle of olive oil will run you $9.99, or 30 cents per ounce.
If you're wondering about the difference between regular and extra virgin olive oil, it's mostly technical stuff about oil extraction. The important thing for you and your kitchen is knowing when to deploy which oil. Regular olive oil is great for sautéing, roasting, grilling, and even frying. The most fun way to use regular olive oil might be infusing. The oil mixes well with other flavors, such as chili or herbs. Making your own garlic oil at home is easier than you think, and that fact alone is worth picking up an extra bottle on your next Trader Joe's run.
Cabernet Sauvignon
One cool aspect of both Trader Joe's and Aldi is that they stock private label wines. Bored with the selection at your usual liquor store? You can always find something unique at these two supermarkets. Trader Joe's Charles Shaw label — famously nicknamed "Two Buck Chuck" — is now four bucks, or $3.99 for a 750-ml bottle. Aldi's Winking Owl label charges $4.39 for the same sized bottle. Obviously, both are an absolute bargain. Where else can you find a good, solid cab for under five dollars?
Wine was a major factor in shaping Trader Joe's identity. Founder Joe Coulombe realized early on that competing against the Krogers and Piggly Wigglies of the world was going to be impossible without some creative approaches. One practice he borrowed from wine sellers and sommeliers was a focus on customer trust. Wine is sold by vintage, not by brand, and it takes a shopper trusting a shopkeeper to know which wines to buy. Similarly, when TJ's slaps a private label on a product — alcohol or otherwise — that label is meant as a sincere, corporate-wide seal of approval. There are a lot of fascinating things you might not know about the Trader Joe's alcohol department, and the wine selection is a treasure trove.
IPA
Don't worry, beer drinkers, we didn't forget about you. Head to either Aldi or Trader Joe's, and you're going to find some good IPAs. Once again, Trader Joe's has the better deal here. A six-pack of Aldi's Hopping Nomad Session IPA is $8.89, whereas a sixer of TJ's Boatswain Hazy IPA is $5.99. When compared to, say, Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA, which can run you as high as $12.99 for a six pack, your wallet definitely appreciates the trip to Trader Joe's.
Because wine and wine culture helped Trader Joe's become a destination store, the infrastructure was already in place for TJ's to become a craft beer destination, too. It's a safe bet that most of the erudite, well-traveled customer base that this chain chases will be into the collaborations with award-winning brewers like Hardywood and Soulmate Brewing Company. Once again, with Aldi, you basically know that there will be solid options week after week. With Trader Joe's, however, there is more product rotation, and more unique options for boozy adventures.
Frozen veggie burgers
If you're hosting a cookout, you have to account for the vegetarians and vegans. Cookouts are meant to be inclusive. You want to cook something quality, too — everyone wants to avoid a mushy veggie burger. Both Aldi and Trader Joe's offer a veggie option for frozen burgers. At Aldi, you can get a pack of four Earth Grown Vegan Veggie Burgers for $3.85, or 39 cents per ounce. Trader Joe's offers the more ingredient-forward Quinoa Cowboy Veggie Burgers With Black Beans & Roasted Corn for $3.99 for a four pack — but the per-ounce price comes to 33 cents per ounce. Slightly more burger, slightly more bang for your buck at TJ's with this one.
Jokey name aside, there's also something nice about Trader Joe's being upfront with the patty ingredients right in the name of the product. The ingredient list on Aldi's veggie burger features carrots, peas, whole oats, zucchini, and edamame as its top five ingredients. So there's some reassurance that the product is actually leading with veggies. Trader Joe's veggie burger leads off with quinoa, which gives the patty a great crunch. Those big chunks of black beans and corn are a real treat, too.
If you're single, buy fresh produce at Trader Joe's
Fresh produce is one of the more immediate reasons for a grocery trip. Even if you stock up on dry goods and a freezer full of meat, you still need new fruits and veggies every week. Aldi mostly sells fresh produce by the bag or box. No buying a single orange here, you're getting everything that fits in a sack. Trader Joe's, on the other hand, manages to keep prices down while not forcing you to buy in bulk.
If you're not feeding a whole family, Trader Joe's is the better deal. Few things are more frustrating than buying a whole bunch of, say, apples, only to watch them turn on you before you can eat them all. We've all had eyes too big for our stomachs at the supermarket at one time or another. There's a special type of dejectedness that comes with throwing out or composting plants that were bright and delicious-looking only a day or two ago. Unless you can eat a lot of fruits and veggies before they go bad, grab your produce from Trader Joe's.
Trader Joe's freezer aisle is one of a kind
Aldi is an excellent grocery store to shop for staples. Trader Joe's, on the other hand, has a lot more specialty items. Some people on Reddit talk about going to TJ's for what they call "fun stuff," even if they do their regular shopping at Aldi. Nothing proves the legitimacy of this strategy more than the freezer section at Trader Joe's. There's a sophisticated, globe-trotting aspect to Trader Joe's frozen section. Not only that, there are a ton of Trader Joe's frozen items that kids love — silver dollar pancakes, mini cheeseburgers, and pizza bites, to name a few.
That being said, when it comes to single or childless people, this section is still for you. The premade meals that serve between one and two people are delicious and varied. The vegetarian fried rice is a staple, the chicken chile verde burritos pack a ton of flavor, and no one ever had a bad time tucking into a shawarma bowl. Yes, Aldi has award-winning frozen ravioli and a rotating selection of exciting Aldi Finds, but there is simply nothing like the Trader Joe's frozen aisle. If you need a quick, low-effort, yet delicious fix for a solo or duo dinner? Look no further than TJ's freezers.