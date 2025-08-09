6 Trader Joe's Food Prices That Actually Beat Aldi's

Aldi and Trader Joe's are two of the greatest supermarkets for shoppers on a budget that we have. Both have consistently lower prices than most other chains, and both have fun international items. Happily, though, the two are not carbon copies of each other. They're both useful stores for different reasons. Aldi will sell you a literal sack of potatoes for essentially pocket change, whereas Trader Joe's stocks some of the best pre-made frozen meals that you've ever had.

All of that said, Aldi is the cheapest grocery store in America. Can Trader Joe's really compete with that? Well, not only are there plenty of Trader Joe's products under five bucks, there are some deals that are flat-out better than Aldi. We compared prices across both supermarkets to see what items you might want to pick up at TJ's instead of Aldi. We also have a couple of takeaways about the two stores's offerings. With the caveat that grocery prices change frequently and vary based on location, here's what we found.