Here's How To Make Your Own Garlic Oil (It's Super Simple)

Finding a dish that doesn't benefit from a little garlic is tough. From shrimp scampi to birria tacos to dal to escargot, garlic is featured prominently in cuisines spanning the planet. But this shouldn't come as much of a surprise, given that garlic is one of humanity's most ancient crops, with evidence of its existence and use as a food going back as far as 5,000 years.

Five thousand years later, it's probably safe to say that garlic is as popular as ever. Today, you can find garlic available in nearly every form imaginable: minced, peeled, powdered, dehydrated, confit, pickled, preserved in honey, stuffed into olives, fermented, roasted, and even spun into ice cream. However, there's one garlic product that stands out from the rest — not because it is superior in taste or quality, but rather for its convenience and ability to subtly integrate a clean garlic flavor into almost any dish. And that product is garlic oil.

Garlic-infused oils can be found at specialty markets and most grocery stores, but these pre-packaged varieties can be unpredictable, many times opting for garlic flavor rather than the real thing. That's why it's best to make garlic oil infusions at home, and the process couldn't be easier.