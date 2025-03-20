The 12 Most Delicious Trader Joe's Foods You Can Buy For Under 5 Bucks

A decade of living (and shopping, and cooking) in California turned me into a Trader Joe's evangelist. When I moved to a new state, I was sad to leave the affordable grocer behind. Luckily, two years after I relocated to Denver, Trader Joe's followed and I filled my cart with all the favorite foods I'd missed.

Since being reunited, Trader Joe's has been my go-to grocer, and I know I'm not alone. Savvy shoppers across the country love the chain's great deals on frozen foods, snacks, breakfast staples, and more. How is Trader Joe's so cheap? Its unique private label model allows the company to keep costs down for consumers, while introducing them to new flavors and small brands they may not otherwise find. The result of this approach is an outstanding variety of high-quality products, available at surprisingly low prices. The downside is that, since shelf space is at a premium, the chain must be ruthless about pulling products that aren't performing. Every long-time shopper has seen a beloved product disappear, and will agree that it's always smart to stock up, just in case. While I don't think these delicious Trader Joe's foods under five bucks are in danger of vanishing, you can never be too sure. Luckily, with these prices, it makes cents (er, sense) to buy a few extras. Better safe than sorry, after all.