12 Trader Joe's Frozen Foods That Kids Love
For busy parents like myself, a freezer full of kid-friendly food is worth its weight in gold. Having a well-stocked stash of snacks, entrees, and sides that can be ready in minutes and that my preschooler will actually eat is key to keeping our household happy, healthy, and on schedule. And when all of those things can be found at the same affordable grocery store? Even better.
As a fan of all things cheap and delicious from Trader Joe's, I love the thrill of finding something new that the whole family might enjoy. But as the mom of an opinionated little one, I know how important it is to stick to the shopping list. (Nothing's worse than having to tell a small child that you forgot to get "the good snack bars.") After some trial and error, I've found a solid mix of frozen foods that I never leave Trader Joe's without. From rushed mornings to snacks between meals to evenings when I don't have it in me to decide what to make for dinner, these twelve items have saved me on countless occasions.
While of course every kid has different preferences and aversions, for the sake of convenience, let's consider stereotypical "kid food" to be "one size fits most." My own kiddo is moderately picky, so if he likes something, I think it's safe to say your child will, too. And he loves these 12 frozen foods from Trader Joe's.
1. Organic Silver Dollar Pancakes ($3.29)
If only I had a silver dollar for every time Trader Joe's Organic Silver Dollar Pancakes made it to my kid's plate ... They're one of his most requested breakfasts, served simply with a tiny pat of butter on each and fresh fruit on the side. They've got the flavor of homemade pancakes, but require none of the work or clean-up traditionally involved in making pancakes from scratch. Plus, the miniature size makes them perfect for little hands to hold, no silverware required.
I love that these two-bite pancakes are organic, versatile (yes, you can absolutely add syrup, cream cheese, or nut butter) and ready to enjoy in less than a minute. Pop them in the microwave, and they're done before you've had a chance to slice some strawberries to serve with them. Depending on your child's age and appetite, I recommend starting with three to four, and warming more as needed. Just be sure not to overcook them, or microwave too early. The small size means the pancakes cool quickly, and once they do, they begin to toughen up.
2. Battered Fish Nuggets ($5.99)
Featuring flaky, white Alaska Pollock in a light golden coating, Trader Joe's Battered Fish Nuggets have a mild flavor and impressive fish-to-batter ratio. They taste like restaurant-quality fish and chips, and are a great way to diversify your kiddo's protein (with a whopping 12 grams per serving) with minimal fuss. Unlike fish sticks, they look like any other nugget, so you don't even have to tell them they're not made of chicken if you don't want to. When feeding a picky eater comes down to marketing, these crispy nuggets are an easy sell.
They're best cooked in an air fryer or oven, and are ready in about 15 minutes. Serve them with your preferred sides and a freshly made dipping sauce (what kid doesn't love a dipping sauce?) or stuff them into tortillas for family-friendly fish tacos. Add some fresh slaw and a dash of hot sauce for the adults, and you've got a delicious and easy meal that everyone will enjoy.
3. Joe's Diner Mac 'n Cheese ($2.99)
No, there's nothing revolutionary about feeding a kid mac 'n cheese. But some days, you need an easy win. And on those days, Joe's Diner Mac 'n Cheese is it. Someday, my child's taste buds will evolve to appreciate my beloved Trader Joe's Hatch Chile Mac & Cheese. But until that day arrives, we'll keep this more tot-friendly version on rotation.
Trader Joe's Diner Mac 'n Cheese is made with toothsome elbows smothered in a rich, creamy four-cheese sauce of cheddar, havarti, gouda and Swiss. The classic base allows for endless customization. For extra nutrition, I like to serve it with broccoli or peas (also from the Trader Joe's frozen foods aisle, of course) but you can swap your kid's favorite veggie, or even add some protein like ground beef or diced chicken breast.
This mac is better baked in the oven, which allows the edges to get a little crispy, but it's also perfectly good microwaved. Choose your own adventure, depending on how much time you've got before a hunger-induced meltdown.
4. Chicken Gyoza Potstickers ($3.99)
These classic Chicken Gyoza Potstickers are an often praised item, and for good reason. They're a reliable freezer staple that can be served alone as a snack, in a stir-fry over rice, or as part of a savory, hearty soup. My son prefers them the first way, and loves that he can dunk them in soy sauce. I love that they heat up quickly, and that they're secretly packed with veggies.
The filling of these gyoza has fully cooked chicken, cabbage, onion, and a blend of seasonings that's savory, never spicy. It's got a satisfying consistency, as does the dumpling wrapper that holds up well to steaming or pan-frying. While I prefer the latter preparation, my kid is perfectly happy with potstickers that have been microwaved, which makes them an excellent option on days when we're pressed for time. Just make sure to let them cool a bit before serving, as we know that hungry little ones don't love to wait.
5. Mini Cheeseburgers ($4.49)
I'll admit, these Mini Cheeseburgers were not on my radar before I became a mom. Now, I don't know what I would do without them. They're the burgers I'd make from scratch, if I had the time and ingredients. The slider size is great for kids, as is the fact that they use sweet and soft Hawaiian-style rolls. They also heat up in the microwave in less than a minute, so when you needed lunch on the table yesterday, reach for these.
The combination of tender bread, cheddar cheese, and plain beef patty is built to be customized with other toppings of your choice. But when serving a child, there's no customization required. Simply put one of these babies on a plate, or even straight into a pint-sized hand. My kiddo likes pickles, so I'll put one on the side. There is a small dollop of tangy burger sauce on each mini cheeseburger, so if your kiddo's particularly picky, you can wipe that off after heating or add ketchup to hide the flavor.
6. Grilled Chicken Strips ($8.99)
Does serving premade Grilled Chicken Strips to my kid feel like cheating? Yes, kind of. Do I care? No, not really. The number of headaches and hours they've saved me cancel out any guilt I feel (because yes, of course I could grill and slice some chicken myself if I had the time! But I don't!) And you just can't beat the convenience.
These pre-cooked chicken strips are juicy and simply seasoned, so you don't need to add anything before tossing them into a pan to warm up. After that, they can be served with ketchup or BBQ sauce for dipping, or chopped into pieces and used in a dozen different ways. I've tossed them into pasta dishes, put them in sandwiches (that my kid promptly deconstructs before eating, but whatever) and used them as both a taco filling and pizza topping. They'd also be delicious in a quesadilla, if your kid is partial to those. (Mine is not, no matter how hard I try.) To satisfy a more sophisticated palate, consider adding them to a casserole, wrap, or salad. The options are endless.
7. Strawberry Mini Hold the Cone! ($3.99)
If your kid's anything like mine, they perk up at any mention of dessert. And while anything with a high sugar content will do the trick, there's something special about a frozen treat.
I don't know of any kid who'd be bummed about being handed an ice cream cone. And while that's often a recipe for mess or tummy ache or both, Trader Joe's Mini Hold the Cone! are perfectly portioned for children. Each adorable sugar cone comes lined with chocolate, filled with ice cream, and topped with more chocolate for the perfect blend of creamy and crunchy.
There are a few kid-friendly flavors to choose from, but I'm highlighting the strawberry for its fun color (pink!) and flavor (they taste just like a chocolate-covered strawberry) that my child always says yes to. They're the perfect thing to have on hand to celebrate an occasion, reward a job well done, or even bribe your kiddo to clean their room. (I won't judge.)
8. Handheld Chicken Pot Pies ($4.49)
Think of these as a cross between a chicken pot pie and an empanada, or like a savory version of a handheld fruit pie. Either way, the hearty, nostalgic flavors and the fun of eating dinner with their hands will make these Handheld Chicken Pot Pies a hit with the kids.
Inside the flakey pastry crust, you'll find a creamy, comforting filling of dark meat chicken, potatoes, peas, and carrots. It tastes just like the classic dish, but is so much easier to prepare than even the quickest chicken pot pie. Simply pop it into the oven or air fryer, and you'll have a homestyle meal on the table in minutes. For adults, you can serve one of these with a simple side salad or roasted vegetable. For kids, you can remember that these pot pies are packed with vegetables and call it a day. Either way, these tasty handheld entrées are a great thing to stock up on for when you've got a house full of hungry people (big or small) to feed, and fast.
9. Panzerotti Pizza Bites ($3.99)
Only slightly more grown-up than the pizza rolls of your youth, these cheesy pockets delight with savory sauce, melty mozzarella, and toothsome dough shaped to resemble miniature calzones. They come straight from a Trader Joe's supplier in Southern Italy, for authentic Old World flavor frozen into modern convenience.
Before hitting the freezer aisle, Panzerotti Pizza Bites have been quick-fried in vegetable oil for delicious flavor and texture. They are best when heated in the oven or airfryer, but when you're short on time, the microwave works well. Offer a few to your kiddo as an after-school snack, or pile them onto a plate for a family-style feast alongside Trader Joe's beloved frozen meatballs, a simple salad, or whatever vegetable your child will eat at the moment. These pizza bites would also make an excellent party snack for all ages, thanks to their all-in-one flavor and portability, so consider keeping a few extra boxes in the fridge for play dates and impromptu gatherings.
10. Gone Bananas! ($2.49)
A bite-sized version of a classic frozen treat, Trader Joe's Gone Bananas! are simply made of sliced Thai bananas coated in a smooth layer of dark Belgian chocolate. The international combination of sweet tropical fruit and rich dark chocolate is one you might want to keep for yourself, but you can also feel good about sharing a few pieces with your little one (because antioxidants, right?)
Serve these chocolate-covered banana bites on their own or as part of an indulgent fruit tray. If you're feeling fancy, you can try sprinkling a few over a stack of pancakes, French toast, yogurt, or even a scoop of ice cream. They'd also make a fun addition to a smoothie or s'more. If you're not a fan of bananas, or if you're ready to try something new, you'll be pleased to know that there is also a strawberry version, and that is equally delicious. (Whether or not you tell the kids is entirely up to you.)
11. Vegetable Fried Rice ($2.99)
In our household, Trader Joe's frozen Vegetable Fried Rice is known as "rainbow rice" for its colorful confetti of diced carrots, corn, and green peas. It's also a go-to meal for kid and adults alike, thanks to its array of veggies and how quickly it heats up. It's also super easy to customize.
We like to top our Vegetable Fried Rice with tofu, chicken (like Trader Joe's frozen Grilled Chicken Strips, warmed and chopped) or kid-friendly scrambled egg for protein, and sometimes a sprinkle of sesame seeds. Feel free to toss in whatever other veggies you have on hand as well. There's enough flavor in the rice (it's seasoned with soy sauce, rice wine, seaweed, onions, sesame oil, and some sugar and salt) to stand up to any additional ingredients. But if you like your fried rice on the spicy side, I do recommend adding a dash of hot sauce like Sriracha for the grown-ups at the table as the flavor is mild as-is.
12. Fruits & Greens Smoothie Blend ($3.99)
My child loves smoothies so much that he doesn't care what's in them. If the drink is blended and cold and at least a little bit sweet, he'll try it and probably like it. This provides a great opportunity to give him a hefty dose of leafy greens, and this Fruits & Greens Smoothie Blend makes it easy to do so. Inside the bag, you'll find a combination of frozen blueberries, bananas, strawberries, dragonfruit, kale, and spinach. Those last two ingredients blend right into the rest. Even the pickiest kiddo won't know they're there.
Of course, you could create a DIY version of this mix if you were so inclined, and make your own healthy smoothie recipes. But purchasing each ingredient separately is more work, and having them in individual bags makes it easier for your kid to veto the ones they don't want. With this Fruits & Greens Smoothie Blend, you simply grab the one bag and pour. And before they know it, your little sous chef is distracted by the sound of the blender, and the bright color of the smoothie (thanks to the dragonfruit) and the delicious flavor of their sippable snack. Cheers.
Methodology
I am a busy mom and an avid Trader Joe's shopper. After some trial and error, I've found a dozen frozen foods from Trader Joe's that my preschooler is always happy to eat. This means that I always have them in my freezer, and also that I'm happy to pass the knowledge along to you. I hope you and your family enjoy them as much as we do.