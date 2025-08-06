Steakhouse Chains That Proudly Serve Never-Frozen Beef

When it comes to how we feel about frozen beef, it can be a tale of two halves. Most of us are pretty content to use thawed ground beef or burgers that have been sitting in our freezers for our home cooking. However, if you're eating out, you probably want the fresh kind, right? Unfortunately, even in 2025 some chain restaurants still resort to using frozen beef, despite the red flags it can have. While this can make sense on a food safety or preservation level, it can also feel like the place you're eating in is cutting corners and reducing quality — and if you're sitting in a steakhouse and paying top dollar for a hunk of beef, you likely want to know that the restaurant is working with the best product possible.

Well, luckily, there are plenty of steakhouse chains that do just that. It'll probably comfort you to know that some of the biggest steakhouse chains out there avoid serving beef that's been frozen in any form. Instead, they prioritize working with fresh, certified beef that's often butchered on-site before being aged to develop flavor and texture. If you're looking to get your money's worth, visiting these steakhouse chains is the way to go.