The Frozen Meat Red Flag You Should Never Ignore

There are many reasons to shop for frozen meats or to buy fresh meat and freeze it yourself. You might want to stock up on frozen ingredients to limit your trips to the grocery store, for example, or you may meal-prep and freeze already-cooked meats for later.

However, freezing meat, whether raw or cooked, comes with its own challenges compared to using it fresh. You need to think ahead and thaw what you need, for example, and you absolutely must store frozen meats correctly. If you don't store it properly, you could face a major frozen meat red flag: tiny ice crystals covering it, otherwise known as freezer burn. These ice crystals form as moisture is pulled out of food while it sits in the freezer, and while it's typically still safe to eat freezer-burnt meat, the lost moisture makes the meat dry and tough. If you don't want to see that frozen steak go bad, we'll say it again: Make sure it's properly stored.