8 Things Ruth's Chris Steakhouse Doesn't Want You To Know

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse is the kind of place that you can go for a celebration. The locale's sleek decor, dimly-lit ambiance, and expensive menu mean that it's hardly a place to just swing by after work — that is, unless you are secretly a character from "Mad Men." And, let's be real, the steakhouse's strictly business casual dress code gives it the formal feel that many patrons only want on special occasions. Because of this, birthdays, anniversaries, and graduations just feel better at Ruth's Chris.

To make things even sweeter, the restaurant's history as a family-owned business makes it the sort of place that many diners wish to celebrate with their own loved ones. As explained on the official Ruth's Chris website, the chain was founded by Ruth Fertel in 1965. Described as "a single mom with two boys," this determined restauranteur started her business by purchasing a small New Orleans steakhouse. Over the years, her enterprise expanded — but only after Fertel learned how to master the art of hospitality. All in all, this story — and the unique atmosphere at Ruth's Chris — gives the steakhouse a completely family-centric vibe.

In reality, though, Ruth's Chris is not necessarily the family business that its website makes it out to be. The truth is that the steakhouse is a large chain that belongs to a major corporation — and shares many of the problems that plague other big businesses.