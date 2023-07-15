Does LongHorn Steakhouse Use Frozen Or Fresh Steaks?

When you're in the mood for a nice steakhouse dinner, you might think of local chophouses or fancier chain restaurants like Ruth's Chris or Morton's The Steakhouse. The appeal of a perfectly charred piece of meat with a loaded baked potato and fresh vegetables is hard to resist. However, one drawback is the price tag. A basic cut of meat at these premium spots can cost $50 or more, without including sides. If you're not particularly interested in the upscale ambiance but still want a filling meal, LongHorn Steakhouse is worth considering.

Despite being one of the largest steakhouses in the U.S. in terms of sales, according to Statista, LongHorn takes measures to not compromise on the quality of its product. Every steak at LongHorn is delivered to the restaurant fresh and never sees the inside of a freezer. Chef Michael Senich, the executive chef for the chain, told Daily Meal that one of the steakhouse secrets that bargain brands employ in the name of saving money is to use frozen steaks. However, they just cannot compare with fresh because they are harder to cook correctly and freezing can damage the meat. Plus, with over 570 locations across the country, the chances you're near a LongHorn location are high.