11 Once-Popular Summer Dishes You Rarely See On Picnic Tables Anymore

While there seems to be some debate as to whether this dish is old-fashioned, a lot of people agree that the banana puddings often found at large gatherings in the South aren't what they used to be, though one Reddit commenter says, "To be honest I am unsure exactly why it fell out of fashion. It is just as delicious as it's always been." The banana pudding of yore was typically made using a homemade custard, layered with banana slices, vanilla wafers, and meringue, and served either hot or cold. Newer recipes typically forego the homemade custard and meringue, replacing these with Cool Whip and instant pudding, which is why so many view the real deal as something of a retro specialty.

As passionate as Southerners are about this dish, the history of banana pudding is quite complicated. Bananas were not mainstream in the U.S. until well into the 20th century. They were introduced from the West Indies by way of ports up and down the East Coast, where they slowly made their way across the country. The first mention of banana pudding, which presumably got its moniker from the British term used for trifle-like desserts, was in an 1878 New York Times column. The first recipe was published in an 1888 issue of Good Housekeeping, which was based in Massachusetts.

The earliest versions of this recipe used many iterations of cake and cookies to form the structure of the dish. It wasn't until 1921 that a woman from Bloomington, Illinois, published a recipe using vanilla wafers. That led to the dish being widely popularized when the recipe was formally published on Vanilla Wafer boxes in the 1940s.