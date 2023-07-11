Foods You Should Avoid Bringing On Your Perfect Summer Picnic
Hot weather gives you a good excuse to step away from the kitchen and get creative with al fresco food. Whether it's packing up a cooler for a day at the beach, or a romantic afternoon on a blanket at the park, a picnic is always a good idea when the weather is right. All you need to pull off the perfect summer picnic is good company, an outdoor spot to spread out, and a well-packed picnic basket of food and drinks.
Even the most impromptu picnics require a little planning in the food department, however. First of all you want to impress your picnic guests with some fun, summer-only treats and sweets. You also have to keep logistics in mind — some foods just don't pack or travel well, and you won't have the means to heat or serve a lot of dishes.
To find out what foods make for the best picnicking, Daily Meal spoke with Rodger Bowser, head chef and managing partner at Zingerman's Deli in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for some expert advice on choosing the ideal outdoor-friendly foods.
Go for fresh fruit and skip the mayonnaise
If you're shopping for picnic supplies, keep in mind that your food will be unrefrigerated. Ice packs can help, but they don't work miracles, which is why chef Rodger Bowser says it's best to skip anything that has a lot of mayonnaise, such as macaroni or chicken salad. "I would avoid any mayo-based salads or mayo on sandwiches, and not for the reason that people typically think (foodborne illnesses). Mayo doesn't travel well. It's best eaten cold. It gets oily when warm and doesn't have a great taste," says Bowser.
Another category to skip is fried foods, which are best eaten fresh. "I'd also stay away from overly greasy or fried foods — they just don't hold up to the heat," Bowser says. While fried foods are great when they're hot, an order of french fries has a pretty short lifespan and starts to get soggy as soon as the fries start to cool. The same goes for fried chicken, which is messy to eat and just isn't the same unless it's hot and crispy.
Instead of serving things with mayonnaise and fried foods on your next picnic, Bowser says it's best to shop in the fresh produce department. "Fresh fruits and greens are a great way to elevate your picnic fare — berries travel easily, and I also love Michigan apples or peaches," he says. Fresh salads made with cucumbers and watermelon travel well and are a great way to beat the heat.