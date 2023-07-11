Foods You Should Avoid Bringing On Your Perfect Summer Picnic

Hot weather gives you a good excuse to step away from the kitchen and get creative with al fresco food. Whether it's packing up a cooler for a day at the beach, or a romantic afternoon on a blanket at the park, a picnic is always a good idea when the weather is right. All you need to pull off the perfect summer picnic is good company, an outdoor spot to spread out, and a well-packed picnic basket of food and drinks.

Even the most impromptu picnics require a little planning in the food department, however. First of all you want to impress your picnic guests with some fun, summer-only treats and sweets. You also have to keep logistics in mind — some foods just don't pack or travel well, and you won't have the means to heat or serve a lot of dishes.

To find out what foods make for the best picnicking, Daily Meal spoke with Rodger Bowser, head chef and managing partner at Zingerman's Deli in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for some expert advice on choosing the ideal outdoor-friendly foods.