The History Of Banana Pudding Is More Complex Than You'd Think

There's a surprising number of foods associated with the American South that don't originate from the region. Pimento cheese (despite often being referred to as "the caviar of the South") is originally from New York, while fried green tomatoes were likely invented by American Jews in the North or Midwest. This doesn't mean these foods are "stolen" or anything; they were just eventually adopted by another region far more so than by their place of origin. But it's also not the only time this has happened.

Banana pudding — not simply mashed bananas, but a mix of custard, bananas, and Nilla wafers — is often regarded as being as Southern as it gets; a staple on the level of fried chicken and hush puppies. But banana pudding's origins (muddled though they may be) pretty definitively don't point to the South. So where did it come from? There are two possible answers, depending on your perspective: Massachusetts or Illinois. And how did it become a classic Southern dish, considering neither of those places are anywhere near the South? The way a lot of foods did: Through the port of New Orleans.