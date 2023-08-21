What Exactly Is Pretzel Salad, And Is It Even A Salad

When you think of a salad, you may think of a plate of leafy greens and other vegetables doused in oil and dressing. However, there are a bunch of salad dishes that don't have a single vegetable in them at all. Fruit salads are famously an assortment of various fruits. And Jell-O salads were a 1950s dessert phenomenon consisting of gelatin cakes filled with a medley of fruits, vegetables, and meats.

One salad that may not be on the radar for most people is pretzel salad. It sounds like it would be a melange of pretzels, but it's not quite that simple. Pretzel salad is not really a salad but rather a layered dessert of pretzels, gelatin, cream cheese, and whipped cream. Best of all, it can entirely be a no-bake dessert.

A typical pretzel salad consists of a bottom layer of crushed pretzels mixed with melted butter and sugar. It is followed by a fluffy layer of cream cheese, sugar, and whipped cream. The top layer is strawberries in strawberry-flavored gelatin.