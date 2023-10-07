Creamy Grape Salad Is The Perfect Dish For You To Use Up That Leftover Bunch

If you've ever bought a bunch of grapes you know that there's really no such thing as buying just a few. Unless they're packaged in a fruit salad or portioned into containers at the grocery store, grapes are typically sold by the bag, which tend to weigh around 2 pounds each. Unless you've got a family of grape lovers at home, that's a lot of grapes to eat before they start to lose their moisture and get soft. After all, grapes only stay fresh for up to two weeks in the refrigerator.

However, an overabundance of grapes is no reason to avoid snagging a bunch next time you're at the supermarket. With just a couple of other common ingredients, you can make a yummy, creamy grape salad that's perfect for a lighter dessert at a potluck, baby shower, or office party. It's also perfect for putting into the meal prep rotation as a quick and easy lunch treat. Best of all, you don't need any cooking skills and the ingredients list is simple: Cream cheese, sour cream or yogurt (or dairy-free alternatives), brown sugar or coconut sugar, a little vanilla extract, and some chopped nuts like pecans or cashews. So where did this unusual combo come from? Let's dig into it.