Creamy Grape Salad Is The Perfect Dish For You To Use Up That Leftover Bunch
If you've ever bought a bunch of grapes you know that there's really no such thing as buying just a few. Unless they're packaged in a fruit salad or portioned into containers at the grocery store, grapes are typically sold by the bag, which tend to weigh around 2 pounds each. Unless you've got a family of grape lovers at home, that's a lot of grapes to eat before they start to lose their moisture and get soft. After all, grapes only stay fresh for up to two weeks in the refrigerator.
However, an overabundance of grapes is no reason to avoid snagging a bunch next time you're at the supermarket. With just a couple of other common ingredients, you can make a yummy, creamy grape salad that's perfect for a lighter dessert at a potluck, baby shower, or office party. It's also perfect for putting into the meal prep rotation as a quick and easy lunch treat. Best of all, you don't need any cooking skills and the ingredients list is simple: Cream cheese, sour cream or yogurt (or dairy-free alternatives), brown sugar or coconut sugar, a little vanilla extract, and some chopped nuts like pecans or cashews. So where did this unusual combo come from? Let's dig into it.
Grape salad's origins are murky
Grapes are an all-purpose snack. Most of them are eaten raw right off the vine since grapes have a great balance of sweetness, acidity, and crunch, plus they're super portable. But, as mentioned, it's not always easy to eat an entire bunch before they go bad. That's when grape salad comes to the rescue.
It's unclear where, exactly, the first grape salad came from, but the New York Times pegs it as hailing from somewhere in the upper Midwest. Just don't call it Minnesotan — locals absolutely reject that origin story, according to NPR. Wherever it came from, the premise of the salad is simple. Just mix grapes with a sweetened, creamy dressing. All you need to do is mix the creamy ingredients together first (it's easiest when the cream cheese is soft) and then fold in the fruit, along with nuts. The nuts are even optional if you're allergic; it'll still be yummy with just grapes and dressing. You can serve it cold, which is perfect for school lunches or backyard barbecues. Or, if you're feeling a little fancy, you can sprinkle brown sugar on top, flash it under the broiler, or use a handheld torch to give it a little crunchy brûlée, which makes a great side at Thanksgiving dinner.
Everyone loves grapes (and grape salad)
Creamy grape salad is a little bit sweet with a crisp, acidic crunch, which is a nice antidote to eating too many deviled eggs if you're heading to a potluck. It will also stay crunchy in the fridge for a couple of days, so you can make it ahead of time before your event, or have it ready for a weeknight snack. It might seem a little bit unconventional, but one taste and you'll be hooked. You can also play around with ingredients depending on what's hanging around in your pantry and refrigerator.
"This recipe is the absolute top tier desserts [sic]," said one Redditor. "My rec is skip the pecans and instead used [sic] crushed pretzels mixed with brown sugar. The salt and little bit of pretzel crunch mixed with that brown sugar sends you to a whole new dimension," they suggested.
Grape salad shouldn't be too hard of a sell either because Americans really love grapes. They're in season in North America from early August through October, and Americans eat a whopping eight and a half pounds of the fruit every year. Next time you're at the grocery store and find a bunch or two in your cart, snag the rest of the ingredients for grape salad while you're there and you'll never waste a single grape again. It might even be good for your health!