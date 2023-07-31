How Did Ambrosia Salad Get Its Name?

Whether you're a fan or not, it's pretty safe to say that you're probably familiar with ambrosia salad (or at least a variation). After all, the assorted fruit salad, which can typically come with marshmallows, whipped cream, nuts, and maraschino cherries, has been served during the holidays and public gatherings for quite a long time. Still, even if most people know it, the origin of the salad's name is a lot harder to track down, especially since most understand what the term "ambrosia" means, but no one can quite figure out how it came to describe the dish.

For those unfamiliar with the word, ambrosia dates back to Greek and Roman mythology. According to legend, ambrosia symbolizes many things. On one side, it was the food and nectar of the gods of Olympus. But the name is also associated with something that grants everlasting life. And in a way, the dish itself has achieved that, especially as a Southern staple in the United States. Nevertheless, while the mythos behind the fruit salad's namesake doesn't explain the why, it does offer some context clues when placed alongside the dish's history and where it may have originated.