Deep Dish And Beyond: 12 Food Chains That Came Out Of Chicago

In a nation full of diverse regional cuisines, Chicago is one of America's quirkiest (and most amazing) food cities. Yes, Chicago has its share of Michelin star restaurants, but are fancy plates the first thing you think of when you think about Chicago food? We'd guess that you're more likely to imagine interesting pizza or a stubborn refusal to put ketchup on a hot dog. Those are the type of offbeat tastes that are going to escape containment and catch on nationwide.

Honestly, it's one of the United States of America's great superpowers: Developing interesting regional tastes in food, then figuring out how to get those strange tastes to the masses. If you've ever folded a huge slice of pizza in half, you might thank New York. If you've ever put barbecue sauce on anything, you have Kansas City, the Carolinas, or St. Louis to thank. In recent years, more and more Chicago chains have gone nationwide. So if you ever find yourself at a fast casual restaurant with Italian beef juice dripping down your wrists, you will have Chicago to thank. Here are 10 national chains that were born in the Windy City.