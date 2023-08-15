How Many Michelin Star Restaurants Are There In Chicago?

Chicago is the Midwest's big cosmopolitan city. It has art, culture, 2.7 million residents, a river that turns green once a year, one beloved MLB team and one tolerated MLB team, a lot of wind, and more than 7,300 restaurants. Of those 7,300 eateries, 26 Chicago restaurants have been awarded at least one Michelin star.

New York City has 67 Michelin-starred restaurants. Washington, D.C. has 23 and Los Angeles has 24, but none of them three-star restaurants. Chicago's 26 starred restaurants include 16 one-star restaurants, four two-star restaurants, and one three-star restaurant: Alinea. It's one of only 13 restaurants in the U.S. to currently hold three stars. Impressively, since it was awarded its stars in the 2011 Michelin Guide, it has held them for 12 consecutive years, even through a complete overhaul in 2016.

A three-star rating from Michelin means it's worth a special trip and has exceptional cuisine. Dining at Alinea is described by Michelin as "part theater and pure pleasure; and meals are an olfactory experience by dint of scented vapors, tricks, and tableside fun." Tasting menus (sometimes printed as word searches) have been known to feature invisible pumpkin pie, sheets of dehydrated langoustine that dissolves into bowls of bouillabaisse, Russian cabbage soup served in Russian dolls, and a dessert course known as "paint," a plated dessert constructed tableside for the diners.