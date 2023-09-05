How The Taste Of Chicago Food Festival Became An Instant Success

There are many unique food festivals around the globe, but few — if any — can rival the Taste of Chicago. Known to locals as the Taste, the event celebrates Chicago's immensely diverse culinary scene, served with a side of music. Hosted on the vast grounds of Grant Park, it features dozens of vendors offering both local and international flavors. Over the years, its musical guests have included icons such as Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Erykah Badu, and most recently, Nelly. It's like the city decided to run Lollapalooza a second time, but make it even better with a sweet and savory feast.

At its height, the Taste of Chicago was billed as the largest food festival in the world, stretching across 10 days. 1999 saw a record-setting attendance of over 3.6 million, but the event has downsized considerably since. Recently, the devastating impact of COVID-19 and subsequent issues within the city have led some to wonder if Taste's days are numbered, but it's hard to imagine it shutting down. After all, the festival was founded for the specific purpose of showcasing Chicago's strengths during a tough time in its history. Forty years ago, while the national news painted the city's downtown as a criminal haven, the first edition of the Taste brought hundreds of thousands pouring into the heart of the Loop to show there was so much more to Chicago's story.