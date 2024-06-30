The Very First Portillo's Was Just A Humble Shack

If you love a good fast food hot dog or are curious about what it tastes like when you blend an entire slice of chocolate cake into a shake, you've probably heard of Portillo's. The Illinois-based chain has become a staple spot for many that offer Chicago-style street food. Whether you're looking for tourist trap restaurants that are actually really good or you're a local who has been visiting as long as you can remember, Portillo's promises to deliver the taste and service of a modest local spot. In fact, that is exactly how the eatery began.

In 1963 in Villa Park, Illinois, owner Dick Portillo began running the first ever Portillo's out of a trailer with practically no money and even less space. Originally called "The Dog House," this shack on wheels had no bathroom or running water. According to the company website, Portillo had to "borrow" water from another building close by with a 250-foot garden hose.

Regardless of its humble exterior, this shack known for slinging hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches gained massive popularity amongst the locals, and the tiny operation had earned enough revenue to expand to a much larger storefront in 1967. After expanding to multiple locations across Illinois and establishing a drive-thru in 1983, Portillo's has long since outgrown the tiny trailer it once knew and officially earned the title of a fast-casual food chain.