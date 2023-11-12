How McDonald's First-Ever Restaurant Was Reborn As A Museum

Located in San Bernadino, California, is a testament to the staying power that is the fast food juggernaut McDonald's. The McDonald's museum is located on the site where the very first McDonald's got its start. Although the company lists Des Plaines, Illinois, as its place of origin, the McDonald's brothers started their journey into the world of fast food on the West Coast before it became a global franchise.

The museum is unofficial, meaning that the corporation has no affiliation to it. Fast food history buffs have businessman Albert Okura to thank. Okura was the owner of the rotisserie chicken chain Juan Pollo, as well as other museums and a town. He decided to purchase the land that the original McDonald's was on in 1998, with plans to make it the headquarters for his growing chicken empire. Okura was a big fan of McDonald's, seeing them as an inspiration for success.

However, some McDonald's customers misunderstood his intentions with buying the land and began sending him mementos from McDonald's storied past. Okura changed direction and decided to open a museum dedicated to McDonald's instead. While Okura was a fan of the corporation, the same can't be said in return. According to SF Gate, McDonald's is aware of the museum's operations. Meanwhile, Atlas Obscura reported that McDonald's took legal action against the museum, although nothing appears to have come from the lawsuit.