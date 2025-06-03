We Tried And Ranked 10 Potbelly Sandwiches

Arguably, the hardest part about getting hit with a deep craving for a delicious sandwich is having someplace nearby you can trust to satisfy it. And with more than 425 locations across the US, there's a decent chance that Potbelly could end up being where you place your order. The hoagie chain uses the highest quality cheese and meats, and has become a reliable go-to for hungry customers on their lunch break with dozens of options to choose from on the menu.

But how do they stack up against one another? As a self-proclaimed sandwich lover who had never previously eaten at the chain, I decided to use my unbiased palate to sample 10 of the most original items on the menu. For the sake of simplicity (and my stomach), this means dropping single cold-cut classics or quick and simple items like grilled cheese and focusing on the popular sandwiches that best showcase the restaurant's signature strengths. I also kept things fair by avoiding any customizations and only opting for the dressing suggested by the company's website (or whichever option made the most sense when there wasn't one).

At some point during the tasting gauntlet, I realized I hadn't been let down by a single order — and even began sneaking in extra bites of a few I really liked despite the belly-busting task ahead of me. Read on if you're curious about which Potbelly subs rank as the best and which ones you might want to customize the next time you're ordering.