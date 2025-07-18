5 Canned Meats You Might Want To Think Twice About Buying

Potted meat sprang from an old preservation method of slow-cooking meat in its own fat, resulting in dishes similar to duck confit. However, today's potted meat is more akin to cheap pureed meat, like a ground-up version of hot dogs without the casing. Mind you, there are several types of potted meat, and some are better than others. But for the sake of this article, we're specifically referring to canned foods labeled as "potted meat," like the common Armour brand variety.

So, what exactly is potted meat made of? Armour's Canned Potted Meat is made of mechanically separated chicken, pork, water, salt, seasonings, and preservatives — not that dissimilar to actual hot dogs. Mechanically separated chicken is just as it sounds: Chicken passed through a machine under high pressure to separate the bone from the edible tissue. After picturing this, we imagine eating all those ground-up chicken bits mixed with salt and fat.

Aside from ingredients, potted meat is one of the canned foods you should never buy at the dollar store because, unfortunately, it tastes just as cheap as its price tag. A single can has 100% of your daily sodium needs, and that saltiness has been rumored to overpower any other flavors that exist. Its appearance reminds us of pink slime, which doesn't exactly whet our appetites, either.