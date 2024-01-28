What Is Canned Corned Beef And How Is It Made?

In the United States, there are two products you can buy that we call corned beef. One of them you can find on a Reuben sandwich or served over cabbage. The other comes from a can and is found at the supermarket or in a greasy breakfast diner. If you've only had corned beef sandwiches all your life and this comes as a shock to you, don't worry, we are here to get you up to date on canned corned beef, its history, and how its made.

While corned beef has Turkish roots, the tinned variety was popularized by the British military during WWI and WWII. Called "bully beef" at the time, this canned good was a common ration for British and Allied troops during both of the World Wars. Some British troops were even eating this meal up until 2009. With so many men fighting in these wars its no surprise it became a popular in the rest of the country — and overseas — before too long.

So, with that brief history out of the way, let us get down to just what exactly is inside that can of corned beef and how it gets in there in the first place. Here's what you need to know about canned corned beef.