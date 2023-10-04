How Long Does Canned Meat Actually Last?

It's not always possible to eat fresh fruits, vegetables, and meat. Canned foods can come in handy, especially when you're preparing for the possibility of a power outage, a camping trip, or another situation where shelf-stable provisions may be necessary. Canned meats, such as Spam, are incredibly versatile and are popular across different cuisines. They're an inexpensive alternative to fresh meats, and they're able to weather all kinds of conditions without needing refrigeration. With the amount of preservatives and sodium packed into canned meats, you might think that they could last indefinitely on the shelf — and you'd be partially right.

If stored properly in a cool, dry place, the USDA states that canned goods will almost never go bad. However, their quality will decline after a certain amount of time. For canned meats, that sweet spot is about 2 to 5 years. After that, the meat might not taste quite as good anymore, but it still should be edible. However, you should always smell the can first, check for any off appearances, and ensure that the can you're eating from has no dents, bumps, or bulges.