These Are The 11 Unhealthiest Canned Meats You Can Buy

It doesn't take a genius to know that most types of canned meats are probably not as healthy as the fresh version. In the majority of cases, canned meats undergo fairly rigorous processing to ready them for canning and to extend their shelf life. While this may make them products that can last a nuclear winter, it also usually fills them with preservatives, additives, and high amounts of sodium and saturated fat. Even the healthiest of proteins, like lean beef and chicken, can end up fattier and saltier than you'd ever think possible.

Unfortunately, many of the sodium and saturated fat levels in these canned meats push up significantly against our recommended daily allowances for each nutrient. The American Heart Association recommends that we consume a maximum of 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, while the Dietary Guideline for Americans indicates that we should aim for an upper limit of 20 grams of saturated fat for a 2,000-calorie diet. Many of the canned meats in our list, though, cover up to or more than half of these limits in one serving. Kinda wild, huh? In this list, we're taking a look at which canned meats have the highest levels of sodium and saturated fat, while also considering which types have limited nutritional quality or added ingredients elsewhere.

