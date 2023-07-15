What Exactly Is Potted Meat Even Made Out Of?

The process of canning or jarring as a preservation method can be used with all sorts of foods, including meat. But have you ever wondered what exactly is canned meat made of? Generally speaking, canned — or potted — meat consists of beef, which is ground until fine and cooked into a paste, at which point it can be placed in a can and preserved. In addition to things like beef hearts and tripe — which is derived from the stomach lining of cows — potted meat may contain selections from other animals, such as pork and mechanically separated chicken. It's also common to infuse the meat mixture with spices and flavorings to boost its appeal.

While there's a variety of potted meat products and brands out there, Spam has many flavors and is perhaps the most famous. A type of canned pork product, Spam first came onto the scene in 1937. Spam is slightly different than other types of potted meat, as it only contains meat from the shoulder of the pig, as well as pork ham, which is sourced from the pig's back legs. Additionally, Spam contains no scrap meat from other parts of the animal. Although it may be among the best-known potted meat brands, Spam only scratches the surface when it comes to ingredient selections.