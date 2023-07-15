What Exactly Is Potted Meat Even Made Out Of?
The process of canning or jarring as a preservation method can be used with all sorts of foods, including meat. But have you ever wondered what exactly is canned meat made of? Generally speaking, canned — or potted — meat consists of beef, which is ground until fine and cooked into a paste, at which point it can be placed in a can and preserved. In addition to things like beef hearts and tripe — which is derived from the stomach lining of cows — potted meat may contain selections from other animals, such as pork and mechanically separated chicken. It's also common to infuse the meat mixture with spices and flavorings to boost its appeal.
While there's a variety of potted meat products and brands out there, Spam has many flavors and is perhaps the most famous. A type of canned pork product, Spam first came onto the scene in 1937. Spam is slightly different than other types of potted meat, as it only contains meat from the shoulder of the pig, as well as pork ham, which is sourced from the pig's back legs. Additionally, Spam contains no scrap meat from other parts of the animal. Although it may be among the best-known potted meat brands, Spam only scratches the surface when it comes to ingredient selections.
What's in other types of potted meat?
Despite the somewhat confounding name, traditional corned beef is simply salt-cured beef, often brisket or beef round. The meat is submerged in a brine solution for curing, then simmered to soften and tenderize the beef. When it comes to canned corned beef, meat is derived from lesser cuts that don't rival the quality of corned beef brisket and beef round. Both preparations are absent of corn, since the name actually refers to the type of salt used during the curing process (the salt granules are roughly the same size as corn kernels).
Chances are that you're at least familiar with Vienna sausages, even if you haven't actually sampled them. Vienna sausages are made with a mixture of pork and beef, as well as mechanically separated chicken — a process that pushes meat and bones through a sieve-like machine to remove the scrap meat clinging to the bones. This process creates a paste-like substance. Additionally, these bite-sized sausages include salt, sugar, and preservatives to allow them to last as long as possible. Along with beef and pork-based potted meat, there's a less common product perfect for sandwiches and other preparations. ,
A spreadable version of potted meat
Slightly less well-known but definitely still a thing is chicken spread, which can be used in making chicken salad. This sandwich spread typically consists of white meat, as well as chicken skin, and chicken fat. Other ingredients include various seasonings, dried potatoes, soy, and monosodium glutamate, also known as MSG. MSG is a common additive that also serves to boost flavor when included in food. Despite popular misconceptions, MSG is not associated with any adverse symptoms and does not cause physical harm in the majority of people who consume it.
Along with adorning sandwiches and crackers, chicken spread can also be used in a variety of recipes. For instance, it's a convenient accompaniment to buffalo chicken dip, as it saves time on meal prepping and cooking the chicken. Chicken spread is also a great addition to pastelitos, which are savory turnovers that make the perfect appetizers for your family and friends when entertaining.
While potted meat is best known for its convenience, the food also holds a special place in many people's hearts. These recipes show that it can be as tasty as it is fulfilling.