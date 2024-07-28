12 Tips For Picking The Best Rotisserie Chicken

A good rotisserie chicken is pretty easy to find. Nowadays, most major supermarket chains sell them, with some smaller neighborhood joints also offering this succulent, just-cooked delight to their customers. Rotisserie chickens are tasty, reliable as they come, and offer high amounts of quality protein for a good price, usually coming in cheaper than the raw alternative. You can even get an extra meal out of them once the meat's gone, if you play your cards right.

Here's the thing, though: We don't just want a good rotisserie chicken. We want the best one. Picking a rotisserie chicken can be surprisingly difficult, and while you usually go home satisfied, going home knowing you've bagged the best of the bunch can be harder.

So what's the trick? It turns out that there are loads of signs that can flag which rotisserie chicken is the best — you just have to be in the know. Weight, size, and uniformity of skin are all things to look out for. It also pays to know exactly when to go to the store to ensure you're getting the freshest option, and what temperature and storage conditions to keep an eye on. We've cracked the code on how to get the best chicken for your buck, and we've got all the tips you need right here. ‌