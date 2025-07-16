15 Costco Foods That Don't Taste As Good As They Look

Anyone who has ever visited a Costco knows that sticking with your grocery list there is something of a Herculean act of fortitude. It's a bit like being a kid in a candy store — everything is tempting and having the impulse control to not pick up all the food items that look good feels impossible.

But, what if I told you that some of the items at Costco may not be worth picking up at all. In fact, many of the tastiest looking items are actually pretty unsatisfactory when you finally get them home to eat them. Some are simply flavorless, while others have serious textural issues that make them a challenge to consume.

As a veteran Costco shopper and professional chef of almost two decades, I've spent a ridiculous amount of time and money there, which means I consider myself highly-qualified to assure you that some foods are better to leave on the shelf. The following is a list of all the items currently available at Costco that I have personally consumed and why I didn't think they tasted as good as they looked.