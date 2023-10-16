16 Costco Frozen Dinners, Ranked Worst To First

Costco offers shoppers enormous convenience by cramming just about everything a person needs under one roof, including frozen foods. Frozen foods streamline the modern diner's life by making delicious and complex meals available at the push of a microwave button. Costco's freezer aisles are vast and varied wonderlands of icy goodness. You can find food from all over the globe in these aisles: Burritos, potstickers, biscuit sandwiches, and lasagna are just a small sampling of what's on offer.

But not every frozen dinner is created equal. Some are sumptuous symphonies of flavor, texture, and convenience. Others are miserably bland hunks of edible matter that look nothing like the picture on the box they came in. It can be difficult to figure out which icy entree is worth your hard-earned cash — but we're here to make it a bit easier. These are some of Costco's top frozen dinners, ranked from worst to first.