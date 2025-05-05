7 Costco Frozen Breakfast Options, Ranked Worst To Best

At the bottom of this ranking of Costco's frozen breakfast options is the Turkey Sausage Egg'wich from the Red's brand. Apparently, I was not the only one on the fence about these, as a lot of Costco shoppers have been divided over it. What this breakfast has going for it is that it is made from cage-free eggs and is gluten-free. With 17 grams of protein and 190 calories per serving, this is a relatively healthy option for those looking for something low-carb, yet satisfying. They are also quite easy to reheat, taking just a couple of minutes in the microwave.

That said, these breakfast sandwiches are quite high in saturated fat, with 5 grams apiece (25% DV) and 590 milligrams of sodium (26% DV). They also aren't exactly convenient travel food, as they can be a bit messy to eat if you want to consume them hot. They leaked melted cheese while reheating, which inconveniently stuck to the moist paper towel that the packaging directions recommend you wrap around them to keep them tender.

I also found the whole thing to be quite bland, with the exception of the sausage. The smell and taste of this was palatable, but reminded me of the free breakfast buffet at any run-of-the-mill budget motel or hotel you might stay at, which is to say, pretty mediocre. Moreover, the texture of the eggs was a little spongy, rather than tender, which was kind of unsatisfying.

