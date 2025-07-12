Cereals are a popular breakfast food in the United States that most people (if not everyone) has had at least once, whether as a child or veering into adulthood. After all, it's a simple meal that's been fortified with the nutrition you need to get your day started — and in many instances, it tastes delicious. While popular today, the oldest breakfast cereal in the world was barely edible and had to be soaked in milk to make it palatable. Of course, not all historical cereals were inedible. What about those nostalgic old school cereals that we grew up with?

There have been many cereals that came and went, discontinued after a short (or occasionally lengthy) stay on our grocery store shelves. While we were happy to see some cereals go, there are many we wish we could have back. With that in mind, here are 22 old school cereals that deserve a revival — and we hope the companies who made them one day fulfill that wish.