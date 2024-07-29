Leftover Cereal Is Your Secret For The Ultimate Ice Cream Sandwich
Most people don't need a primer on how ice cream sandwiches represent frozen dessert supremacy. The equation is simple: A sweet outer treat plus a cool ice cream center equals pure joy. When it comes to whipping up your own ice cream sandwiches though, you don't have to limit yourself to cookies as your "bread."
Instead, tap into your trove of breakfast treasures to create an unforgettable, easily customized ice cream sandwich. A little leftover cereal can be simply repurposed for your frozen dessert by turning it into a familiar marshmallow-based treats. This opens up a massive world of flavors and textures, thanks to a vast and ever-changing selection in the cereal aisle. And since the marshmallows have such a high sugar content, they won't freeze totally solid. So while a traditional cookie will get quite hard in the freezer, and crumble or fall apart when you dig in, these treat slices maintain their integrity while also staying pleasantly chewy.
To create your cereal ice cream sandwiches, simply take thin layers of those cereal treats, spread your chosen ice cream over the surface, and lay another sheet of equal size and thickness on top. After they've frozen for a few hours and your ice cream is firm, use a sharp paring knife to cut them into the size and shape you prefer and prepare to enjoy.
Putting a personal spin on your sandwich
You'll have access to an almost limitless array of pairing possibilities for your sandwiches, thanks to the range of cereals and ice cream flavors on the market. Mint chocolate chip ice cream will make a perfect herbal complement to Special K Red Berries, while cookies and cream can get an added chocolatey boost from Cocoa Pebbles or Cocoa Puffs. You don't even have to stick to the super-sugary cereals; Corn Flakes can balance out a sweet salted caramel ice cream, and even Raisin Bran can get in on the party by pairing up with rum raisin.
The type of cereal you select will impact your sandwich's texture, too. The notoriously crunchy Grape Nuts cereal softens a bit when combined with ice cream, but still manages to pack a contrasting bite, as does the sweeter and more kid-friendly Cap'n Crunch. Both make killer complements to chocolate chip, cookie dough, or peanut butter scoops.
Once your sandwiches are complete, you can also embellish them by dipping them in a chocolate shell or rolling the edges in crushed nuts or toasted shredded coconut (which you can definitely make with your air fryer). Drizzle with homemade caramel or hot fudge. And as with all sweet things, a little flaky sea salt will help elevate your flavors and offer a subtle crunch. With this secret cereal trick, your ice cream sandwiches will be a smash hit of any season.