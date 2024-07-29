Leftover Cereal Is Your Secret For The Ultimate Ice Cream Sandwich

Most people don't need a primer on how ice cream sandwiches represent frozen dessert supremacy. The equation is simple: A sweet outer treat plus a cool ice cream center equals pure joy. When it comes to whipping up your own ice cream sandwiches though, you don't have to limit yourself to cookies as your "bread."

Instead, tap into your trove of breakfast treasures to create an unforgettable, easily customized ice cream sandwich. A little leftover cereal can be simply repurposed for your frozen dessert by turning it into a familiar marshmallow-based treats. This opens up a massive world of flavors and textures, thanks to a vast and ever-changing selection in the cereal aisle. And since the marshmallows have such a high sugar content, they won't freeze totally solid. So while a traditional cookie will get quite hard in the freezer, and crumble or fall apart when you dig in, these treat slices maintain their integrity while also staying pleasantly chewy.

To create your cereal ice cream sandwiches, simply take thin layers of those cereal treats, spread your chosen ice cream over the surface, and lay another sheet of equal size and thickness on top. After they've frozen for a few hours and your ice cream is firm, use a sharp paring knife to cut them into the size and shape you prefer and prepare to enjoy.