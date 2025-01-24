The Oldest Breakfast Cereal In The World Was Barely Edible

Modern breakfast cereals are often crispy or puffy and packed with added sugars, but they weren't always this way. Rather than satisfying a child's sweet tooth, early breakfast cereals were often designed to aid digestion, and often had plain flavor profiles. But the very first breakfast cereal had one attribute that would be almost unrecognizable to the modern cereal market: It had to be soaked overnight.

Granula was the 1863 brainchild of James Caleb Jackson, an American doctor and spa owner who believed that illnesses were rooted in digestive issues, which meant that a proper diet could treat or cure numerous diseases. Jackson created Granula while experimenting with nutritious foods to serve at his spa, or in 1860's parlance, his sanitarium.

The cereal was made of graham flour, which is a coarsely ground whole wheat flour also traditionally found in graham crackers. Jackson baked sheets of graham flour, which he then broke into smaller pieces and rebaked. Consumers would then need to soak a bowl of Granula in milk overnight for it to be edible for the next day's breakfast.