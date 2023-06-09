The Unexpected Company Responsible For Creating Olive Garden

Everyone knows that when you're at Olive Garden, you're family, but just who is Olive Garden's family? Among the many unexpected Olive Garden facts that most people don't know about the Italian American eatery is that the chain was originally created by General Mills.

General Mills is an enormous company, but one that is mostly centered around the production of prepared foods and cereals for sale at grocery stores. Some of its top brands include Betty Crocker, Bisquick, and Cheerios, among many, many others.

So, just why did it open a restaurant? General Mills began its life when five actual flour milling companies were incorporated together in 1928, and most of its products reflect that. While it managed to grow within the flour, baking supply, and cereal sector (even through the Great Depression), there was a brief time in the company's history when it started to diversify its portfolio, and Olive Garden was a big part of that.