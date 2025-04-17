Upgrade The Flavor Of Store-Bought Pancake Mix With Another Breakfast Staple
If you're using store-bought mix for your morning stack, the pancakes will likely turn out quite well, especially if you use a high-quality brand. (For what it's worth, we think the best store-bought pancake mix is Krusteaz.) But even with the best stuff out there, you may still want to amp up the flavor. Luckily, there's an easy way to upgrade pancakes with unexpected ingredients. One of the easiest and most delicious is a breakfast staple you probably already have: cereal.
Crush the cereal into smaller pieces using an item from your kitchen (such as a rolling pin or a sturdy cup) and gently fold them into the prepared batter. Cook the pancakes as usual, and soon you'll have an upgraded stack of flapjacks.
The cereal adds a flavor boost, which you have full control over depending on the type of cereal you use. Plus, it adds a satisfying crunch, making the stack even more irresistible. Leave some cereal pieces larger or even whole for further texture variety.
What kind of cereal should you add to the pancake batter?
The cereal you choose will determine the new flavor profile of the pancakes. If you're a chocolate lover, Cocoa Pebbles are perfect. If you want a fruity infusion, swap out the Cocoa Pebbles for Fruity Pebbles. Or go with Fruit Loops, which we placed in the top spot in our ultimate ranking of popular cereals in the U.S. for its "solid fruity flavor" and "good crunch." If you go the fruity route, you can top the stack with fresh fruit to go with the theme.
For all the cinnamon lovers out there, the choice is easy: Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Then, if you really want to go all out, you can serve the pancake stack with a dusting of cinnamon, perhaps over a dollop of whipped cream.
To add that crunch from cereal without too much sweetness, opt for something like Cheerios. Conversely, for extra sweetness without competing flavors, try something like Frosted Flakes. Once you've mastered crushed cereal pancakes, try adding cereal to your French toast by coating the battered bread with the same options.