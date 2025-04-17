Upgrade The Flavor Of Store-Bought Pancake Mix With Another Breakfast Staple

If you're using store-bought mix for your morning stack, the pancakes will likely turn out quite well, especially if you use a high-quality brand. (For what it's worth, we think the best store-bought pancake mix is Krusteaz.) But even with the best stuff out there, you may still want to amp up the flavor. Luckily, there's an easy way to upgrade pancakes with unexpected ingredients. One of the easiest and most delicious is a breakfast staple you probably already have: cereal.

Crush the cereal into smaller pieces using an item from your kitchen (such as a rolling pin or a sturdy cup) and gently fold them into the prepared batter. Cook the pancakes as usual, and soon you'll have an upgraded stack of flapjacks.

The cereal adds a flavor boost, which you have full control over depending on the type of cereal you use. Plus, it adds a satisfying crunch, making the stack even more irresistible. Leave some cereal pieces larger or even whole for further texture variety.