We Found The Best And Worst Ways To Cut A Watermelon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the joys of summer is the appearance of fresh watermelon at the grocery store and farmer's markets. Not only is watermelon delicious and refreshing on a sweltering day, it's good for you. While rich in vitamins and minerals, perhaps watermelon's greatest superpower is its capacity to hydrate. Made from 92% water, this fruit is sure to keep your body lubricated so that it's functioning at tip top shape while you enjoy eating that grilled meat and imbibing some of the most epic summer cocktails.

All of this is great, but one of the reasons more people don't indulge in fresh watermelon more frequently is that it can be a huge pain to cut. Its skin is dense, its shape makes it quite dangerous to handle, and you may need to start bodybuilding to wrangle one around without injuring a rotator cuff or throwing out your back.

That said, there are some better and worse ways of cutting a watermelon for both ease and functionality. To help take the guesswork out of it for you, I decided to test seven of these methods. Read on to discover the pros and cons of each of these cutting techniques, ways to make the process less challenging, and some safety tips that can help make your summer gatherings tastier and more fun.