Don't Toss Your Watermelon Rinds, Pickle Them Instead

Pickling watermelon rinds is similar to how you pickle just about any vegetable, requiring minimal setup and ingredients. Give your watermelon rinds a thorough wash before peeling away the green shell, then prep your vinegar and water-based brine. After boiling it all together and carefully transferring it to an airtight jar, let your pickles rest at room temperature. Watermelon rinds typically rest for 24 hours before being transferred to the fridge to be stored for up to one month.

Cut your rinds however best suits your desired dish: slices for snacking, cubes for a salad, or spirals for a charcuterie board. Signature Southern recipes call for adding garlic, allspice, and peppercorn to your brine for a spicier flavor profile, but those with a sweet tooth may want to add cinnamon, mint, and more sugar. You can consult a guide to pickles to see what other combinations suit your fancy, and note that adding an extra dash of your spices right before sealing the jar will give your pickles more flavor.

Be sure to follow FDA and National Center for Home Food Preservation guidelines for pickling, which call for marking expiration dates on your jars. They say it's essential to refrigerate your rinds so the pickles don't spoil — if they're left unrefrigerated for more than a day, harmful bacteria could start to grow in the fruit. Additionally, make sure your jars are properly sealed, with no juice on the rim that could form air bubbles in which bacteria could grow.