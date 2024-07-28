Soak Watermelon Cubes In Tequila For A Perfectly Boozy Summer Treat

When summer is in full swing, it feels like a cause for celebration. The sun is bright, the weather's warm, and there are good vibes all around. So what better way to ring in the season than with a boozy summer treat? Luckily, we have the perfect recipe to get you feeling festive: tequila-soaked watermelon cubes.

Not only do these boozy bites get you into the summer spirit, but they are super simple to make. All you need is watermelon, tequila, and Tajin. Start by cutting watermelon into cubes. Place the fruit into a sealed container like a large mason jar. Fill the jar with tequila, seal it, and refrigerate overnight. When you're ready to snack, remove a cube and swirl it around in seasoning. Tajin is our spice of choice since it adds a welcome fiery flavor that pairs perfectly with tequila and watermelon. Now, all that's left is to dive into these drunken cubes! Just remember to bite responsibly since these treats pack quite the punch.

As you can see, this recipe is as easy as 1-2-3, and enjoying the fruits of your labor is even easier. However, before you get slicing and dicing, we suggest you keep reading. We have some fun twists on this summertime treat along with other boozy ideas to whet your palate.