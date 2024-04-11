A Cookie Cutter Is The Secret To Pro-Level Cocktail Garnishes

Crafting the perfect cocktail requires layers of precision. It begins with the right combination of ingredients, endures a bit of specialized technique, and culminates with an intoxicating presentation. While the colors of the drink, the glass choice, and the type of rimmer you choose all play a part in the visual celebration, the garnish garners most of the attention in terms of presentation, so it's worth a bit of extra effort.

You can convert your nice-looking cocktail into a stand-out display of artistry with a ubiquitous kitchen tool generally reserved for holiday baking. Repurpose those tiny cookie cutters from the back of the drawer to unlock your creativity. Then, take a look at your bar's garnish options and see what you can pair together. Before you know it, your date-night espresso martini will be embellished with a heart-shaped strawberry garnish that pairs perfectly with handmade chocolate-covered strawberries. With this extra cookie-cutter step, you can turn classic cocktails into themed libations for any occasion, so bust them out for holiday, birthday, and retirement celebrations.