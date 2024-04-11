A Cookie Cutter Is The Secret To Pro-Level Cocktail Garnishes
Crafting the perfect cocktail requires layers of precision. It begins with the right combination of ingredients, endures a bit of specialized technique, and culminates with an intoxicating presentation. While the colors of the drink, the glass choice, and the type of rimmer you choose all play a part in the visual celebration, the garnish garners most of the attention in terms of presentation, so it's worth a bit of extra effort.
You can convert your nice-looking cocktail into a stand-out display of artistry with a ubiquitous kitchen tool generally reserved for holiday baking. Repurpose those tiny cookie cutters from the back of the drawer to unlock your creativity. Then, take a look at your bar's garnish options and see what you can pair together. Before you know it, your date-night espresso martini will be embellished with a heart-shaped strawberry garnish that pairs perfectly with handmade chocolate-covered strawberries. With this extra cookie-cutter step, you can turn classic cocktails into themed libations for any occasion, so bust them out for holiday, birthday, and retirement celebrations.
The ideal tool for the job
For those times when you want a little something extra to create a memorable garnish, look no further than the baking supplies. Compared to hand-carving stars out of watermelon for your Independence Day watermelon daiquiris, making the shape using a cookie cutter is a time saver. Plus, it produces consistent results, so there's no risk of one child's mocktail garnish being bigger than the other at your next summer barbecue.
Try to pair your design options with the drink you're serving. A pineapple-shaped piece of pineapple for your piña colada or a flower for a cocktail containing floral liqueurs like Iris or St. Germain shows you put in a little extra effort. You could also focus on a single-themed shape for everyone at the party, regardless of the ingredient. For instance, make use of that egg-shaped cookie cutter for an Easter gathering with egg-shaped orange rinds on old fashioneds and lemon rinds on lemon drop martinis. Remember the kids, too; they'll love the fun shapes, and it might be a way to compel them to eat their fruit.
Embellish, embellish, embellish
Add flair to each drink you curate with these handy tools. Slice melons, citrus, or vegetables, then use a sturdy cookie cutter to create your shape. Once cut, feed them onto a drink skewer and place them across the top of your drink. For an even easier presentation, simply make a slit and slide the cut garnish down over the edge of the glass. For punches and sangria, cut fruit to your heart's content. Place the shapes into the bowl or pitcher and surprise guests as they serve it up.
The simple pleasure of using a cookie cutter to create garnishes can be a bit addicting. Honestly, your imagination is the only limitation here. In addition to garnishing glasses, deepen the "wow" factor by dispersing cutouts around the tray when you deliver the next round of drinks. Another way to use cookie-cutter garnishes is to use them as drink markers. Make hearts for your spouse, stars for your boss, and triangles for your engineering friends. Whatever you do, have fun and enjoy the response to your pro-level cocktail garnishes.