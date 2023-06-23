10 Cocktails You Have To Order This Summer, 2023 Edition
It's summertime; the weather is glorious and you're looking for something to do. If you decide to head out for a night of drinking with your closest friends, you'll probably want to pick out a cocktail when you get to your nearest bar. Instead of calling for your usual option, it's time to change things up. This summer is the perfect time to add some new drinks to your repertoire. That is where this list comes into play.
This list breaks out ten different drinks that would fit perfectly in the rotation. Some options offer new takes on staples like the martini or margarita, along with some new drinks that you may have missed in the past. Learn more about what these drinks bring to the table, the type of outings they are perfect for, and the meals they should accompany. No one wants to drink the same cocktail every night, so consider trying a few of these options.
1. Pineapple jalapeño margarita
The margarita is a staple for a lot of experienced drinkers. Margaritas come in a variety of options, but they tend to have the same base built around tequila. If you're looking for a version that comes with an excellent kick, then let us introduce you to the pineapple jalapeño margarita.
The name says it all; pineapple and jalapeño are the secret ingredients that take this margarita over the top. The pineapple adds a stinging sweetness that is elevated when the jalapeño comes into the mix. If want your jalapeño margarita to be extra spicy, then add Tajin — a spice mix consisting of chiles, lime, and salt — to the rim. This type of drink is one that's perfect as a daytime beverage. It may also be well-suited to nighttime social gatherings taking place at a bar or nightclub.
If you're hosting friends, make this drink in a pitcher, instead of as individual cocktails. Just be sure to add the jalapeños to the pitcher and allow them to soak in the concoction, rather than adding them to individual drinks.
2. Watermelon mojito
The mojito is a drink from Cuba that has grown in popularity in recent years. Everyone knows the basic version of this beverage comes with a hint of mint. But the watermelon mojito is a nice twist on the drink.
To make this cocktail, blend the watermelon into a thick liquid, or go a bit further to get it smoother — this part is up to your taste. Add some rum, a component that is used in a regular mojito. But for a watermelon mojito, you should replace the mint garnish with a small watermelon slice to complete your new drink.
The watermelon mojito is a drink best served in a party setting. Most bars or restaurants will not have watermelon on deck to make the drink, so it's best to prepare this at home. This way, it's easier to access all the ingredients. If you don't want to drink it with dinner, consider having it with a round of appetizers.
3. Porn star martini
Ok, so let's not get caught up on the name of this cocktail. Regardless of its shocking title, the porn star martini is an excellent drink.
The classic martini recipe consists of gin and vermouth. The porn star martini does not use either. Instead, this cocktail is made with passion fruit liqueur, passion fruit puree, vanilla-flavored vodka, sparkling wine, lime juice, and vanilla simple syrup.
The porn star martini is a drink that works perfectly with dinner — regardless of if you're on a date with your significant other or on a solo outing. It has a smooth taste that can be sipped alongside heavy meals like steak or seafood. This drink can be fairly strong, so it should be sipped slowly. Also, it's certainly a drink that is meant to spark up a conversation, as someone will certainly ask how you've heard of such a uniquely named drink.
4. Vesper martini
The Vesper martini, also known simply as the Vesper, is a well-known cocktail. One of the reasons why it's famous is because the drink was popularized by author Ian Fleming, who wrote the James Bond spy novels which later become the iconic film franchise we know and love. The Vesper martini is the name given to a drink that the James Bond character orders.
Today, the recipe for the Vesper consists of gin, vodka, and Lillet Blanc — a wine-based alcoholic product. This is a strong drink. If you down too many Vespers in one night, you might not feel so great the next day.
Vespers are great to enjoy with dinner. They pair especially well with meals that involve heavy meat dishes, such as steak. Thankfully, all that food can keep you from becoming too tipsy from drinking this potent beverage. It's best to save these for casual dinners, instead of during formal, daytime events such as work lunches.
5. Dark and stormy
The dark and stormy (also known as the dark 'n' stormy) is a fantastic cocktail for rum lovers. Break out the rum, ginger beer, and a lime wedge and you have everything necessary to put this drink together. What makes this drink a needed item on your summer cocktail list is the fact that there are so many different versions of it.
Let's say Kraken is your go-to choice for rum. This version of a dark and stormy can be a bit stronger, due to the high ABV of Kraken (usually around 47%). You can throw in some lime, but that may make the drink a bit too zesty for your taste. Then, are other versions that utilize ingredients like pineapple, rhubarb, and Jamaican rum. The dark and stormy is such a versatile drink you can have a different version of it every time you order it.
This is a great option to add to your rotation for nights out with friends. Unlike the martini, which is exceptionally strong, the dark and stormy doesn't contain the same type of power that will put you on your butt.
You can enjoy this drink with dinner, but it's versatile enough to also enjoy during the day. With the right type of rum, it isn't too strong. Consider adding this cocktail to your rotation, or even making a dark and stormy at home.
6. Coconut margarita
Spicy margaritas such as the pineapple jalapeño margarita are recommended for those that like a kick in their drinks. The coconut margarita is for those on the other side of the spectrum.
Some would say that the coconut margarita doesn't feel as heavy as other cocktails, making it great for consistent sipping when at the beach or by the pool. The sweetness of the coconut hits a lot differently than the spiciness of other versions. You can further amplify this by adding sugar (instead of salt) to the rim.
The coconut margarita isn't a drink that demands a meal. It is more of a daytime drink that doesn't contain as much alcohol as some of the others on this list. If you are going to get food with this drink, many snacks on the standard bar menu will go well with it. The coconut margarita is also a great drink to start your night with; it won't leave you headed for your bed immediately after sipping it.
7. Gin and blackberry spritz
If you want a seductive drink to sip on at a restaurant or bar, the spritz is the drink for you. It is often made with Prosecco, soda water, and bitters. But you can enjoy an even more stylish version of the spritz with a gin and blackberry spritz.
Gin, blackberries, simple syrup, club soda, and Prosecco are all that you need to make this drink. It's not too different, ingredient-wise, from some of the other options on this list. But its looks are fantastic. Get the right bartender to make this drink — and if they put their own special touches on the presentation — then you are certain to be pleased with your choice.
This is the perfect drink for summertime events. Use it as a conversation starter when at a bar or a party. Or, if you're by yourself, perhaps you'll look mysterious enough for someone to approach you. It is a cool and sweet drink that goes down smoothly, making it easy to drink more than one in one sitting. Also, you can enjoy the gin and blackberry spritz with typical bar foods like burgers and wings.
8. Hurricane
If you frequent the city of New Orleans, then there is a good chance you've had a cocktail called the hurricane. The drink was popularized in that area and stands out because of its simplicity, great taste, and visual flare.
The hurricane is aptly named because it brings together several different ingredients. It's made with light rum, dark rum, passion fruit juice, orange juice, lime juice, simple syrup, and grenadine, and is topped off with a cherry. All of that goes into one drink.
This cocktail is great for summertime events. If the bartender has everything available, break this option out at packed parties to get attention. Someone will certainly ask "What is that?" You can even get a frozen hurricane in some locations, with many venues offering them as a bagged iced drink for adults. If you're into hosting, this is another drink that you can make by the pitcher. It's one that you don't see too often, so keep this in your back pocket to impress your guests. It may be associated with New Orleans, but the hurricane is perfectly ready for you to experience wherever you may be this summer.
9. Spicy mojito
If you like heat in your drink, turn your attention to the spicy mojito. While a watermelon mojito is great for those who like sweet drinks, its cousin the spicy mojito is going to bring the heat.
The base ingredients for a spicy mojito are what you might expect: lime, rum, ice, sparkling water, and mint leaves. But to make it spicy, leave the sugar aside and instead drop in a few chopped jalapeños. Let them soak in the drink. Then, that heat will hit your lips with every sip. You can also cut the peppers and use them as a garnish instead of mint. You don't always have to add anything to the rim, but using a spicy seasoning, like Tajin, will turn the heat up even more.
This is a great drink for enjoying at the bar or during dinner. It goes down easily. Plus, with the right heavy meal, you can enjoy a few without being hit with the aftereffects of drinking that hard. If you really want to have some fun with this drink, pair it with tacos or another spicy Latin dish.
10. Zapatero
This list would not be complete without some version of the old fashioned — as one of the most classic cocktails around. The basic recipe for the old fashioned lends itself to experimentation. That's part of how the zapatero came to be.
The zapatero is a Mexican-influenced version of the old fashioned. To make its base, mezcal is mixed with bourbon, giving it an earthy flavor. Instead of simple syrup, the zapatero is made with orgeat (a cocktail syrup made with almonds and blossom water). This component offers a very sweet taste that makes the zapatero pleasing to sip on.
The zapatero is great for dinner, especially if you are enjoying Latin cuisine. Even if it's not on the menu, it's worth asking if the bartender has the ingredients to put it together, as this drink complements this type of food so well. You will be glad you did.