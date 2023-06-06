We Tried This Cheap Watermelon Cuber From Amazon And Got What We Paid For

When cutting up a watermelon on a warm summer day, there are a couple of challenges that usually arise. The first is that this large fruit is often juicy, which makes a huge mess and attracts ants. Another issue is that, when slicing with a regular knife, it can be hard to cut all the red flesh off of the green rind, which leads to wasted food. If you've ever struggled with either of these problems, perhaps the Watermelon Windmill Melon Cuber, which is sold for $11.25 on Amazon, could be your saving grace.

With an overall 3.6 star rating, this product makes quite a few bold claims. To start, the listing boasts it will make slicing up the melon much less messy and cutting around the rind easier. This tool should also allow you to cut even cubes of watermelon that are all about two centimeters tall without difficulty. Because it's made out of stainless steel, it should be durable and last a long time without wearing down. Another claim is that, since this product doesn't have any sharp blades, it's safe for children to use. We wanted to see if this inexpensive tool could really live up to the hype.