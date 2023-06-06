We Tried This Cheap Watermelon Cuber From Amazon And Got What We Paid For
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When cutting up a watermelon on a warm summer day, there are a couple of challenges that usually arise. The first is that this large fruit is often juicy, which makes a huge mess and attracts ants. Another issue is that, when slicing with a regular knife, it can be hard to cut all the red flesh off of the green rind, which leads to wasted food. If you've ever struggled with either of these problems, perhaps the Watermelon Windmill Melon Cuber, which is sold for $11.25 on Amazon, could be your saving grace.
With an overall 3.6 star rating, this product makes quite a few bold claims. To start, the listing boasts it will make slicing up the melon much less messy and cutting around the rind easier. This tool should also allow you to cut even cubes of watermelon that are all about two centimeters tall without difficulty. Because it's made out of stainless steel, it should be durable and last a long time without wearing down. Another claim is that, since this product doesn't have any sharp blades, it's safe for children to use. We wanted to see if this inexpensive tool could really live up to the hype.
Gathering materials and getting ready
The only other items we needed to test out this product were a watermelon, which we purchased from Aldi, and a sharp knife. We made sure the fruit had a large yellow spot, as that's an easy way to tell your watermelon is ripe. While the watermelon cuber took less than a week to deliver, the tool arrived in the box covered in dust, so we hand-washed it before testing it out. Because the cutter is uniquely shaped, it was a bit difficult to clean thoroughly, and the plastic edges of the windmill were much sharper than we expected.
We cut the watermelon on a plastic cutting board placed on our kitchen countertop. In order for this tool to work, you first need to slice the watermelon open, exposing the red flesh of the fruit, so we cut it into even quarters. After doing this, we realized it may have been easier to cut the watermelon in half longwise (you live and you learn). We were then ready to test out the tool.
Testing the watermelon cuber
To test this popular Amazon product, we simply aligned it with the edge of the red watermelon flesh and pushed it forward until we reached the rind. We then transferred the cut pieces of fruit — which are held inside the tool — into a bowl and repeated the process. Cutting the fruit with this cuber was very easy and definitely went by faster than it would have if we had used a knife, especially since the melon cubes can easily be transferred to the bowl without having to move the rind or pick up the cutting board.
While the first few rows of cuts looked even, as we moved down the watermelon and towards the bottom rind they became less uniform since we had to curve the cuber around the sides of the fruit. On the edge of the tool, there are measurements for zero to two centimeters, which are supposed to help you cut out even slices. However, these measurements are only on one side, so left-handed users can't see them while cutting. Further, once the melon was completely cubed, the cutting board, cuber, and countertop were all covered in juice, which made everything pretty sticky.
Did the Amazon watermelon cuber live up to its claims?
Unfortunately, there are a number of ways that this product did not live up to its long list of claims. It didn't minimize mess, as juice and small bits of fruit still got all over the cutting board and countertop. Additionally, when cutting around the rind, the pieces looked uneven and it was naturally impossible to cut every cube to the exact same size and shape.
For these reasons, those who were considering purchasing this tool to make their fruit bowl more aesthetically pleasing may just want to practice their knife skills instead. If you're looking for a tool that's safe for children to use, this also may not be right for you, as the edges of the plastic windmill are decently sharp and could potentially cause harm to younger children.
At the same time, those who want to cut their watermelon easily and quickly may find this cuber useful. A huge benefit is that it basically removes the need for a cutting board as it allows you to carve the pieces out of the rind (though it will definitely make a mess on your table or countertop). Further, it also makes transferring the pieces of juicy melon into a bowl much easier since they get stored inside the tool until you empty them out. All in all, this tool is worth $11.25 if you think it would make your life slightly easier, but not a penny more.